The recently published White Paper "Reimagining the Waste Framework Directive" published by Handelens Miljøfond, Minderoo Foundation, TOMRA and Zero Waste Europe identifies the urgent steps needed to ensure the European Union stays on track to create a sustainable future for its citizens.



The White Paper, developed by Eunomia Research & Consulting, sets out a vision for 2040 where society uses materials and products more efficiently in an economy that is well on its way to becoming circular.

According to the report the forthcoming revision of the Waste Framework Directive, which has guided EU policy in this area since 1975, offers an opportunity to develop a coherent and consistent policy framework for a circular economy - however, the scope of the revision is currently insufficient to put the EU on the right track.

Cecilie Lind, CEO of Handelens Miljøfond said: “This White Paper demonstrates the urgency of rethinking our approach to materials and waste policy in order to build a sustainable and circular economy by 2040, and the revision of the Waste Framework Directive is a critical step in achieving that goal.”