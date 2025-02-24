The study reveals that in 2022, approximately 32.3 million tons of plastic waste were collected in the EU, of which only 16.4 million tons were actually recycled. This resulted in a current recycled output of 7.7 million tons, with 6.7 million tons remaining within the EU.

By 2030, however, the total demand for 13 million tons of PCR is anticipated. Under a conservative "business-as-usual" scenario, this results in a supply shortfall of 3.5 million tons in the EU. Even an ambitious "advanced scenario," which accounts for significant investments in mechanical and chemical recycling, would still leave a 788,000-ton gap. In Germany alone, the supply shortfall would range between 310,000 and 861,000 tons, depending on the scenario.

The study also projects that sectors with high demand for recycled materials, such as packaging and automotive, will face the most significant shortages. In the packaging industry, demand is expected to rise sharply due to stringent EU regulations mandating increased recycled content. The automotive sector, driven by the ELV Regulation, will require more PCR for vehicle manufacturing. However, current recycling technologies and collection infrastructures may not be sufficient to bridge the supply gap.

Furthermore, investments in chemical recycling could play a pivotal role in addressing these shortfalls, as this technology enables the processing of hard-to-recycle plastics that traditional mechanical recycling cannot handle. Nevertheless, large-scale implementation of chemical recycling remains uncertain due to high costs and regulatory challenges.