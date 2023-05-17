Increasing awareness regarding the negative impact of plastic waste on the environment and the growing need to curb carbon emissions are some of the key factors driving the growth of the plastic recycling market. In addition, governments in all parts of the world are enforcing stringent regulations and taking innovative initiatives to promote plastic waste recycling. However, lack of infrastructure for plastic recycling processes and limited investment in plastic recycling initiatives in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of the plastic recycling market over the forecast period. Meanwhile, invention of advanced technologies such as pyrolysis and chemical recycling to recycle plastic waste is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for plastic recycling market growth in the coming years.

Recycled plastic has a diverse range of applications and uses in various industries, including packaging, construction, automotive, and textiles. The packaging industry is one of the largest consumers of recycled plastic. In the construction industry, recycled plastic is used to make products such as decking, piping and insulation. Within the automotive industry, recycled plastic is used to make parts such as car bumpers and dashboards, while in the textile industry, recycled plastic is used to make fabrics and clothing.