The automotive industry is on the cusp of a sweeping transformation, with the European End-of-Life Vehicle (ELV) Regulation set to extend its reach and redefine the lifecycle of vehicles as we know them. This shift will affect not just passenger cars but also commercial trucks, heavy-duty vehicles, and motorcycles, ushering in a new era of responsibility and innovation for manufacturers, policymakers, and recyclers alike.

As the International Automotive Recycling Congress (IARC) gears up for its 24th edition, the event is poised to tackle the industry's most pressing challenges and opportunities. At the heart of these discussions lies the evolving ELV Regulation—a framework that is no longer just about disposal but about shaping how vehicles are designed, built, and dismantled.

