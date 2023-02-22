Republic Services, a leader in the environmental services industry, announced plans to significantly expand its electric truck fleet through a long-term agreement with Oshkosh Corporation. The company will begin operating two fully integrated electric recycling and garbage truck prototypes this fall and expects electric trucks to account for half of its new truck purchases over the next five years.

With 17,000 trucks, Republic operates the fifth largest vocational fleet in the US, with electric collection trucks currently operating in two states. The company has made the industry's largest commitment to fleet electrification through a multi-vendor strategy. Oshkosh's McNeilus business unit is one of Republic's long-time suppliers of recycling and refuse truck bodies.