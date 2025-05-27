What inspired you to explore the use of recycled and unrecycled plastic waste in road construction?

For over 20 years, I have dedicated myself to advancing sustainable waste management through the reuse of recycled plastic. The 2018 ban on importing plastic waste by China triggered a global recycling crisis, leading many nations to struggle with the proper disposal and management of plastic waste as many countries did not create a local market for reusing recycled plastic waste. Unfortunately, this resulted in recycled plastic being either sent back to landfills or mismanaged through open burning, posing severe environmental and public health risks as microplastics infiltrate our food chain.

Amidst these challenges, leveraging recycled plastic for transportation infrastructure emerged as a transformative solution. By incorporating recycled plastic into pavement construction, we not only address the plastic waste crisis but also enhance the longevity of roads. This innovative approach not only establishes a local market for recycled plastics but also fosters a circular economy, promoting sustainability at its core.

My passion for mitigating environmental harm and safeguarding public health has been the driving force behind my exploration of plastic repurposing in road construction. By embracing plastic roads, we take a significant step towards minimising environmental impact, creating cleaner, safer, and healthier urban and rural landscapes. Together, we can pave the way for a more sustainable future.

Can you describe how plastic roads compare to traditional asphalt roads in terms of durability, cost, and environmental impact?

Plastic roads are more durable, less expensive, and better for the environment than traditional asphalt roads. By incorporating up to 10% recycled plastic, these roads become more resistant to cracks and potholes, reducing damage by up to 75% and potentially extending the lifespan of plastic roads significantly. Plastic roads benefit the environment by reducing the carbon footprint as they use recycled plastic waste.

>>> Sustainable construction: From niche to norm