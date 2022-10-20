The ability to perform tests on both individual machines and the full process, together with the expertise of STADLER’s team at the Test and Innovation Center make it a valuable resource for research projects. “These tests enable us to assess different aspects of the process, such as the effect of throughput rate and input composition on machine performance, or to research the potential of machine parameters and the machines’ digitization,” says Dr. Bastian Küppers, Engineer for Digital Business Development at STADLER. “They give us insights into the potential and limitations of our machines and our plants, enabling us to improve our process and plant designs.”

The Center has recently been conducting research into adaptive machine control, which is becoming increasingly relevant with the growing digitization of plants. “Adaptive control of the processes enables an improved and more stable sorting performance. This can lead to higher purity levels, yields and throughputs, while keeping downtime to a minimum,” explains Bastian Küppers.



STADLER’s Test and Innovation Center is increasingly in demand for participating in research projects such as EsKorte. This project, in collaboration with Montanuniversität Leoben and RWTH Aachen, is looking into the development and testing of a sensor-based material flow monitoring system. Multiple tests were conducted at the Centre for the project: “It is great to have the possibility to simulate characteristics of real sorting plants without being restricted by the plant operation. The collaboration with STADLER has thus been enriching for our research work in the field of improving the performance of plastic packaging waste sorting plants,” said Dipl.-Ing. Sabine Schlögl, Chair of Waste Processing Technology and Waste Management, Montanuniversität Leoben.