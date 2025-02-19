For those of us who have worked with municipal waste management for decades we did not expect major changes from the new textile waste regulation. Yet, the simple fact that worn-out socks could no longer be disposed of with residual waste caused a stir in Swedish media. Newspapers ran extensive articles, and both radio and television covered the new textile collection scheme.

The impact was immediate. Municipal recycling centres reported overflowing containers and struggled to process the sudden influx of discarded textiles. It seemed as if many had been waiting for an opportunity to clear out their wardrobes, wanting their worn-out shirts and stained jumpers to be transformed into new materials through recycling. How did it come to this?

>>> The EU wants to fight the deluge of textile waste