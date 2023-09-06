Globally, an estimated one billion tyres arise each year[1]. Whilst recycling of tyres is generally well developed (in Germany, around 50% of the EOL tyres by weight are mechanically recycled[2]), only a small fraction of the rubber recyclates is currently fed back into the material cycle to produce new tyres. The ConCirMy project investigated whether and how tyres can be optimised regarding the goals of the Circular Economy without compromising on product quality, i.e. the performance of the tyres when used. For the analysis of the value chain, the product lifecycle of tyres from raw material to recycling technologies was investigated and recycling possibilities and recovery routes of recyclates from tyres were identified. Framework conditions for the implementation of a more circular supply chain were identified and recommendations for action were formulated.

In parallel, the team worked on the development of a digital tool (configurator software) that can provide the various stakeholders in the supply chain with information on the environmental performance of the tyres. The information can then be considered e.g. in purchasing decisions. Ultimately, the tool aims to support the production and purchase of more sustainable products, the development of more environmentally friendly designs and the move towards recycling and reuse. The idea is that the information provided by the tool will be accessed by different user groups situated at different levels in the supply chain – consumers, designers, and recyclers – and considered in decision-making. For the development of the configurator prototype, a set of generic tyre models was developed to serve as exemplary life cycle inventories and form a basis for the product configuration. A cloud-based prototype was developed to support the (purchasing) choices for car tyres, with an interface for retrieving data from enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems. Having this interface is a key enabler for the future use of the configurator for a larger number and complexity of products.





[1]WBCSD( 2021): End-of-life tire (ELT) management Toolkit

[2] UBA (2019) https://www.umweltbundesamt.de/altreifen, accessed 16th August 2023