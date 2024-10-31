Q&A car recycling : Tom Higginbottom: "The shift towards EV is forcing car recyclers to rethink their recycling strategy"
What makes your recycling technology stand out from others in the market?
Bunting’s combination of technology enables the recovery and separation of all metals at various stages within the recycling process, from large steel to fine non-ferrous metal.
What changes have you seen in the car recycling industry over the years?
The global move towards electric vehicles is forcing car recyclers to totally rethink their recycling strategy and processes.
What are the biggest challenges facing the car recycling industry today?
There are inherent difficulties in recycling electric vehicles, far greater than traditional combustion engines. The electric car manufacturers need to work with the car recyclers on design and assembly to make recycling as simple and as cost-effective as possible.
The rise of EV is changing the way in which car recyclers operate and will require significant investment in new equipment and processes.
How do you see the future of car recycling, especially with the evolution of automotive technology?
Recycling processes will become more complex.
How do you see the rise of electric vehicles impacting the car recycling industry?
How do you see regulations and government policies influencing the car recycling industry?
There is always a political agenda to recycling, but car recyclers have always been recycling leaders in terms of innovation and material recovery.
How do you see the global demand for recycled materials affecting your business?
The successful reuse of any material is dependent on the purity of that material. Bunting provides the technology to ensure that metal is recovered and that non-metallic materials, such as plastics, are metal-free. The continued rise in global demand drives demand in technology.
Are there any emerging markets or regions where you see significant growth potential for your technology?
Although recycling is a global industry, there are numerous regions where recycling is limited. Car recycling has always been a recycling success story, driven by the economics of recovering and reselling key metals and the proven recycling processes. Africa is a very immature market, but so are some countries in Europe.