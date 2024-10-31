What makes your recycling technology stand out from others in the market?

Bunting’s combination of technology enables the recovery and separation of all metals at various stages within the recycling process, from large steel to fine non-ferrous metal.

What changes have you seen in the car recycling industry over the years?

The global move towards electric vehicles is forcing car recyclers to totally rethink their recycling strategy and processes.

What are the biggest challenges facing the car recycling industry today?

There are inherent difficulties in recycling electric vehicles, far greater than traditional combustion engines. The electric car manufacturers need to work with the car recyclers on design and assembly to make recycling as simple and as cost-effective as possible.

