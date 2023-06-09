In 2020, Plastretur initiated the ambition to establish a sorting infrastructure in Norway, as plastic packaging waste from Norway is currently sent to Central Europe. As TOMRA is an expert in designing advanced sorting facilities and has extensive knowledge in creating circular solutions to enable recycling, Plastretur saw TOMRA as the obvious partner to support them in their vision to contribute to the Norwegian circular economy for plastics and help achieve future recycling targets.

The investment is part of TOMRA's strategy to build profitable businesses adjacent to its core businesses, focused on solving problems facing our planet using TOMRA's extensive core knowledge and technology. TOMRA's investment is specifically aimed at filling the gap in plastics recycling where there is a strong and growing demand from recyclers for high quality plastic fractions. “I am thrilled to be working on this initiative, which will play a key role in transitioning Norway’s plastic packaging into a circular economy,” says Joachim N. Amland, SVP TOMRA Feedstock. “We are recovering material that would have been lost to incineration, and using our existing TOMRA technology, providing it to the market at very high quality, which has been missing until now.”