Urbaser, a world-leader in environmental solutions announced an investment in automated sorting technology with an AI-powered waste picking robot. Due to be installed in Algimia, Valencia during H1 2024, the technology is provided by UK-based technology provider Recycleye.

The robot, which uses computer vision to automatically detect and sort waste, will be installed on a residual line at the facility to pick missed valuables at the end of the sorting process, saving them from being lost to landfill. This investment delivers additional sustainability, generates more income and helps to deliver on Urbaser’s stated vision of delivering the best environmental solutions along its value chain.

Recycleye AI, which has been installed in sorting facilities across the United Kingdom and elsewhere in Europe, is as accurate as a human eye. It uses a unique database of billions of waste images to accurately detect materials for sorting. The AI can detect and sort objects not before possible, such as black plastics, and it can distinguish between items made from the same material, such as aluminium cans versus aluminium aerosols. It is also able to recognise PET and other types of plastic bottle that contain residual liquid, which often causes incorrect sorting by some more established sorting technologies.

As each item passes along the belt, the Recycleye Vision system not only scans to enable sorting, but also records the data on the object detected, providing near-real time analysis on the composition of the waste. Combined with a robotic arm, the system can pick items more consistently accurately than a human being and is able to operate 24 hours a day and 7 days a week if required. Overall, this AI-powered automation equipment investment ensures more materials can be separated for recycling.