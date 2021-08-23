In the US, carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects are once more gaining traction despite failed consecutive attempts at their commercialization these past 20 years.

The Biden Administration has pledged a 13-fold increase in carbon capture capacity by the mid-2030’s within the remits of its American Jobs plan.

CCS technology purports to capture carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of coal plants or steel factories, compress and transport it to finally inject it to an underground reservoir for indefinite storage.

There are currently about 40 carbon capture projects in the US, with companies earning $50 per ton in tax credit. Since carbon dioxide is not generally a commodity that is in demand, it’s takers are restricted to oil and gas firms which inject said gas into their oil fields to improve extraction speed.

Just recently, Chevron caused a furore for missing its ambitious carbon reduction targets. The energy company had vowed to sequester 4 million tons of carbon dioxide under an island off Western Australia each year for a 5-year period. In the wake of what is considered an industry wide failure, environmentalists once again point out that it is time to give up the notion that unreduced production volume coupled with CCS will successfully contribute to a zero-carbon economy.