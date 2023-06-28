The organic residues from man-made landscapes have gained their potential to nourish soil biota, plants, animals and humans from their photosynthetic capacity to transform sunlight and CO2 into sugar and also to the manifold well-organised organic compounds of living organisms. These compounds may altogether be interpreted in energy terms when undergoing complete decay via a biological or fire-based burning process. This follows the basic principle of entropy.

Our modern societies, having entered the Anthropocene and thus having evolved towards the co-creator of our natural environment (including the atmosphere!), come to the point of ‘no return’ in accepting our full responsibility for directing the huge masses of these manifold residues in the best way to the benefit of our natural resources, with the aim of contributing to local and regional welfare and crisis resilience.

