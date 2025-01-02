Gender aspects to waste management : Why we need a gendered approach to end open waste burning
The skies across Samaná Province in the Dominican Republic are sometimes hazy from smoke drifting off piles of burning trash, and it’s not uncommon for residents to complain about noxious odors that burn their eyes and irritate their lungs. Garbage, especially plastics, is openly dumped in the streets, ravines, rivers, and streams, eventually washing into Samaná Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The mounting waste crisis threatens the peninsula’s rich biodiversity and once-pristine beaches, along with the crucial economic sectors of tourism, fishing, and shrimping.
Tiny Samaná Province, an area of about 850 square kilometers on the northeastern edge of the island, has a big trash problem. And for many of its 114,500 residents, open waste burning (OWB) is the solution. It’s also one of the biggest threats to human health, climate, and the environment.
Although outlawed in many countries, open waste burning persists in places where waste management infrastructure is inadequate. Globally, some 2.7 billion people lack access to waste collection. And in low- and middle-income countries, an estimated 40% to 65% of total municipal solid waste is openly burned, with plastics making up a significant portion of that waste. It’s not just a rural practice; residents in suburbs and crowded urban areas also openly burn trash as their best option for disposal. For example, one study in Mumbai, India, found that OWB contributes to roughly 20% of air pollution.
OWB emits a cocktail of harmful pollutants – including fine particulate matter and black carbon – that significantly diminishes air quality and poses severe health risks to vulnerable populations. Exposure to these pollutants has been linked to cancer, liver problems, immune system disorders, developmental complications, and premature death.
In addition to health concerns, OWB has a direct impact on climate change because it releases potent greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. Research shows that black carbon emissions from OWB account for 2% to 10% of global carbon dioxide equivalent emissions, or CO2Eq. This sooty pollutant has a global warming potential 900 times stronger than CO2 over a 100-year horizon. In fact, a study in Mexico found that the CO2Eq from uncontrolled backyard burning is significantly higher than methane emissions from biodegradable waste at official dump sites. The toxic ash from open burning also contaminates soil, pollutes groundwater, and disrupts the food chain.
Across the Dominican Republic, an estimated half of the 5.1 million tons of waste sent to landfills each year is openly burned. The residents of Samaná Province are aware of the risks of OWB, but like many people living in low- and middle-income countries where municipal waste collection is limited, unreliable, or nonexistent, they don’t have much choice. Burning household waste and yard debris, which are often mixed with incidental plastic litter, is considered an effective way to dispose of it. Burning waste also deters mosquitoes, flies, mice, and other pests from proliferating and spreading disease, a perceived secondary benefit. Some people even burn waste, including plastics, to protect the environment – and their livelihoods – from the rampant problem of open dumping and plastic pollution.
Women and waste
Historically, open waste burning has been ignored in solid waste management (SWM) research as well as climate and public health policies. Until recently, gender has likewise been conspicuously absent in SWM research, so it’s no surprise that there is scant information about the intersection of gender and OWB. We know that women are an integral part of waste management in their households and communities across LMICs. Without their inclusion, policymakers and practitioners will not succeed in ending the dangerous practice of open waste burning, which has evolved from a practical necessity to become a climate and public health crisis.
Fortunately, OWB is gaining attention among SWM researchers, donors, and climate actors. It’s my goal to contribute to the growing body of knowledge on OWB and make the case for gender integration with my white paper, “The Gendered Dimensions of Open Waste Burning: A Case Study of Samaná Province, Dominican Republic, and USAID’s Clean Cities, Blue Ocean Program.”
The U.S. Agency for International Development’s Clean Cities, Blue Ocean (CCBO) program has undertaken extensive field research to examine solid waste management in Samaná Province, including surveys on household practices and behavior change trials. (CCBO is USAID’s global flagship program to address ocean plastic pollution by improving solid waste management systems and practices.) In partnership with CCBO and with funding from the Engineering X Safer End of Engineered Life program, I have combined a case study on Samaná with a review of the existing global literature to examine the relationship between gender and open waste burning. My white paper offers analysis and insights into the current waste management challenges in Samaná, which are not unlike those faced by other low- and middle-income regions. Most importantly, I offer recommendations for practitioners and policymakers seeking gender-responsive solutions to end open waste burning.
These recommendations are people-centered, gender-informed, and meant to address the systemic and socioeconomic drivers and impacts of OWB. We need an inclusive approach that takes into account the needs, roles, resources, and constraints of all members of society, especially the most vulnerable. Women often wield great influence and great responsibility in how their households and communities manage waste, so integrating them into waste management policies and solutions will lead to improved gender equity and more effective and sustainable change. A woman in Sanchez who spoke to CCBO’s research team put it bluntly: “It is with women that you have to work. Men do things, but women mostly take on everything. We are aware of everything, and more with these things [household waste].”
Gendered divisions of labor and the risks for women
In Samaná Province, household waste management is a family responsibility with fluid and rigid gender roles. Contrary to prevailing assumptions around the role of women in LMICs, taking out the trash is not deemed a gendered responsibility in Samaná. Anyone can take on the task as a matter of practicality. But because women spend more time in the home, they bear this responsibility almost entirely – a burden that contributes to gender inequity.
Men typically manage yard waste and dispose of larger items that need heavy lifting, like fallen tree branches, while women and girls tend to the sweeping and cleaning inside and around the home. The extent to which these gender norms and divisions of labor extend to OWB requires further investigation, but both women and men engage in domestic burning. Both share concerns for modesty and privacy when it comes to bathroom waste. Less than 20% of households and buildings in the DR are connected to a sewer system, so burning bathroom waste ensures privacy and protection from it being discovered, either by scavenging animals who tear at garbage bags left on the curbside, or by informal waste pickers searching at dumpsites for something of value to recycle or sell. Plastic bags typically used to collect bathroom waste are incinerated in the process, along with plastic and other synthetic materials often found in feminine hygiene products.
In addition to CCBO research, expert interviews, and literature on gender and SWM, my paper draws on the robust evidence base supporting women’s economic empowerment and gender equality. When we look at OWB through this lens, it’s clear that women and children, especially girls, bear unique risks due to both their roles in society and their vulnerability to environmental hazards. This includes women and children exposed to domestic burning, women informal waste collectors working at dump sites, and low-income households living near dump sites. Here are some of the key gender-related socioeconomic, environmental, and health risks of OWB to consider:
- Exposure to toxic emissions: In low-income communities that lack adequate waste collection, women and children who are responsible for household waste or who work in the informal waste sector are at higher risk from the health hazards associated with OWB. Exposure to toxic emissions from OWB can cause myriad health problems such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases as well as cancer. But women and children face additional health risks including infertility, low birth weight, premature death, and cognitive developmental problems.
- Greater care burden: As primary caregivers in their families and communities, women may suffer disproportionately from the health toll of OWB. In addition to taking care of themselves, they care for sick family members, which increases their emotional and physical stress as well as their time poverty.
- Increased time poverty burden: Women and girls who are responsible for managing household waste in communities with inadequate SWM systems bear the burden of increased domestic workloads. Their higher engagement in this domestic chore increases their time poverty burden, meaning they have less time to spend on education, income generation, leisure, and other productive areas. This perpetuates gender inequalities and impedes women’s economic empowerment.
- Water and food insecurity: Women in low-income communities vulnerable to climate change already suffer disproportionately from food and water insecurity compared with men. This can be exacerbated by OWB, which releases contaminants into the water and soil, forcing women and girls to travel farther to find clean water and food. Walking longer distances puts them at greater risk for sexual harassment and gender-based violence and increases their time poverty.
The residents of Samaná Province are not unwilling to stop open waste burning. In fact, both men and women who participated in CCBO’s interviews and focus groups expressed frustration and sadness over the practice. They understood the dire impact on their health and the environment, and they demonstrated a high level of willingness to change. But they don’t have much alternative, until the municipal solid waste system can adequately address their underlying reasons for domestic burning.
Solutions and strategies
The paper, which may be the only analysis of its kind, shines a spotlight on the importance of women in waste management. It also illuminates the glaring lack of sex-disaggregated data needed to craft inclusive strategies. Waste management is about people and behaviors. We cannot begin to solve a problem as complex and pervasive as open waste burning without factoring in half of the population.
I and others in this space will continue to advocate for more gender-inclusive research on the women-waste-climate nexus, but we don’t have to wait for more data in order to take immediate action. Below is a summary of my recommendations from the paper, which is available for download here. This list is by no means exhaustive; more ideas will undoubtedly surface as we dig deeper into this problem. Until then, I encourage policymakers and practitioners to incorporate these recommendations into their waste management strategies — and to integrate women at all levels of the sector. I believe we can end open waste burning, and the dangerous health and climate hazards that come with it, if we take a gender-responsive, people-centered approach.
Gender-inclusive planning and policymaking
- Mandate the collection of sex-disaggregated data and gender statistics on solid waste management (SWM) and OWB in relevant surveys and assessments.
- Build local institutional capacity to conduct gender analysis. Appoint, train, and mentor a gender focal point within municipal waste management units and/or relevant local entities.
- Enable the equitable participation of women in SWM and OWB policy planning and decision-making, prioritizing the voices of those most affected.
- Provide economic incentives to formal and informal recycling and waste enterprises as well as special incentives to women-owned businesses that address high-impact OWB streams and contribute to a more circular economy.
Gender-inclusive programming, monitoring, and evaluation
- Integrate gender and social inclusion analyses in SWM and OWB assessments, and ensure activities consider the differential risks, needs, and implications for women, men, girls, and boys – including pregnant women, the elderly, the informal sector, and marginalized groups.
- Consult and engage women in the design, implementation, and monitoring of OWB strategies including infrastructure and service delivery improvements, and SBCC campaigns.
- Establish gender-sensitive monitoring, evaluation, and learning systems to track and assess the qualitative and quantitative impacts of interventions for men and women. Use the data to refine and improve OWB mitigation strategies over time.
OWB gender awareness and education
- Provide gender- and age-specific information on health risks from OWB exposure in social and behavior change communication campaigns relating to SWM and plastics pollution, as well as household sanitation and cooking fuels.
- Include all stakeholders – municipality, households, informal sector, and enterprises, as well as schools to ensure youth inclusion.
- At the household level, provide information and demonstrations on alternate waste behaviors, such as composting and segregation at source, taking into consideration local gender norms and opportunities to bolster gender equity.
- Engage local leaders, including women leaders, to disseminate information and drive behavior change.
Gender-responsive waste infrastructure and collection services
- Design waste collection systems that consider the needs of women, ensuring privacy, accessibility, safety, and convenience.
- Invest in community waste management infrastructure and services including recycling centers, composting facilities, and secure dumpsters that are safe, accessible, and convenient for women and men, and that generate economic opportunities for informal sector integration and women’s entrepreneurship.
- Incentivize women’s entrepreneurship in OWB-related high-impact waste streams. Build on norms that support the 3Rs to develop and scale local circular economy solutions that mitigate OWB.
Gender-responsive technological solutions
- Use common digital applications and communications platforms to enable citizens, enterprises, and municipalities to monitor, document, and report open waste burning to municipal authorities to act. Enabling feedback loops can strengthen accountability and motivate citizens, IWCs, and municipalities to take action to end OWB. Such tools can also help to fill critical data gaps on OWB locally.
- Employ GPS tools to monitor municipal waste collection to (1) improve timeliness and coverage of waste collection services; and (2) ensure that trucks are following collection routes and not openly dumping (and possibly burning) waste en route to landfills.
Collaboration
- Strengthen intergovernmental cooperation and capacity to address gender and OWB/SWM. Support greater collaboration between national and municipal government entities, and involve relevant government entities focusing on women and youth.
- Establish cross-sectoral OWB working groups to conduct gender-informed research and to establish gender-inclusive targets, policies, and programming that address OWB at the household and informal sector levels.
- Share learnings on the gendered dimensions of OWB across local and international institutions and sectors through knowledge platforms, international conferences, online forums, and joint research to build the evidence base, raise awareness, and advocate for gender-responsive policies and actions to end open waste burning.