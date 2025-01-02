The skies across Samaná Province in the Dominican Republic are sometimes hazy from smoke drifting off piles of burning trash, and it’s not uncommon for residents to complain about noxious odors that burn their eyes and irritate their lungs. Garbage, especially plastics, is openly dumped in the streets, ravines, rivers, and streams, eventually washing into Samaná Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The mounting waste crisis threatens the peninsula’s rich biodiversity and once-pristine beaches, along with the crucial economic sectors of tourism, fishing, and shrimping.

Tiny Samaná Province, an area of about 850 square kilometers on the northeastern edge of the island, has a big trash problem. And for many of its 114,500 residents, open waste burning (OWB) is the solution. It’s also one of the biggest threats to human health, climate, and the environment.

Although outlawed in many countries, open waste burning persists in places where waste management infrastructure is inadequate. Globally, some 2.7 billion people lack access to waste collection. And in low- and middle-income countries, an estimated 40% to 65% of total municipal solid waste is openly burned, with plastics making up a significant portion of that waste. It’s not just a rural practice; residents in suburbs and crowded urban areas also openly burn trash as their best option for disposal. For example, one study in Mumbai, India, found that OWB contributes to roughly 20% of air pollution.

