Novozymes, the world leader in biological solutions, is included as part of Amager Resource Center's (ARC) EU application to set up a carbon capture facility at the ARC in Copenhagen. Novozymes’ biosolution for enzymatic carbon capture is to be tested as a possible solution for the future carbon capture plant. The captured carbon dioxide (CO2) by project ClimAid Copenhagen will either be utilized or stored. Following a successful application, ARC is set to be operational by 2025.

“We are seeking to demonstrate the feasibility of enzymatic carbon capture technology. This aligns well with Novozymes’ commitments to innovation and climate action. In 2020, Novozymes enabled savings of 49 million tons of CO2 in global transport, and we hope that carbon capture technology can significantly accelerate the path to achieving global climate goals, together with our customers and partners,” says Amy Byrick, Executive Vice President of Strategy & Business Transformation at Novozymes.

Currently, the majority of solutions for carbon capture are amine-based systems, which require significant amounts of chemicals to be effective, or are high temperature carbonate processes.