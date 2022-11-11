The European Green Deal is the EU's long-term growth strategy to make Europe climate-neutral by 2050 and put renewable energy at the heart of the energy system. On 18 May 2022, the Commission adopted, as part of the REPowerEU plan, a proposal to amend the Renewable Energy Directive (REDII) on the promotion of the use of energy from renewable sources, the Energy Efficiency Directive, and the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive in order to accelerate the clean energy transition and increase energy efficiency.



However, since the publication of the REPowerEU plan, the energy crisis has worsened. For this reason, the European Commission has proposed a new temporary emergency regulation to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy sources. Together with diversifying supplies and saving energy, deploying more renewable energy is part of the EU's plan to end our dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

„Renewable energy is a triple win for Europeans: it is cheaper to produce, cleaner for our planet, and independent of Russian manipulation. This proposal is another step to fast-track the green transition and respond to the energy crisis started by Russia’s war in Ukraine. We uphold the necessary environmental protections by focusing on areas where there is strong evidence that there would be no concerns, such as solar panels on existing or already planned structures, or the renewal and upgrading of current plants that are near the end of their economic life”, said Frans Timmermans, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal.