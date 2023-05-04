The theme of this year's ISWA World Congress, to be held in Muscat, Oman, is "Global Action Towards a Net-Zero Future".



Today we face unprecedented challenges on our planet. Climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution are creating a poly-crisis that requires poly and cross-sectoral solutions.



The topic of this congress is designed to highlight the key role that the waste and resource management sector, as well as the transition to a circular economy, could play in achieving a net-zero future. A future where we can achieve climate neutrality, zero pollution and halt biodiversity loss. Effectively tackling ecological and climate collapse.



The international community's call to move from 'moment to momentum' has been widely discussed. Now is the time to think about action and seize the opportunities to develop business cases to support the transition.



The waste and resource management sector is a key contributor to addressing the triple planetary crisis, and the ISWA 2023 World Congress will showcase and discuss what the sector can do in practical terms.

#ISWA 2023 will highlight the key role that the waste and resource management sector and the transition to a circular economy could play in achieving a net-zero future.