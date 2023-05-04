ISWA World Congress : Last call for abstracts for conference in Oman
The theme of this year's ISWA World Congress, to be held in Muscat, Oman, is "Global Action Towards a Net-Zero Future".
Today we face unprecedented challenges on our planet. Climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution are creating a poly-crisis that requires poly and cross-sectoral solutions.
The topic of this congress is designed to highlight the key role that the waste and resource management sector, as well as the transition to a circular economy, could play in achieving a net-zero future. A future where we can achieve climate neutrality, zero pollution and halt biodiversity loss. Effectively tackling ecological and climate collapse.
The international community's call to move from 'moment to momentum' has been widely discussed. Now is the time to think about action and seize the opportunities to develop business cases to support the transition.
The waste and resource management sector is a key contributor to addressing the triple planetary crisis, and the ISWA 2023 World Congress will showcase and discuss what the sector can do in practical terms.
#ISWA 2023 will highlight the key role that the waste and resource management sector and the transition to a circular economy could play in achieving a net-zero future.
Congress sessions will include, but are not limited to, the following themes
- Safeguarding human health and the quality of the environment
- Combating climate change
- Advancing resource efficiency and the circular economy
- Adopting new technologies and transforming sectors towards a circular economy
- Fostering good governance and inclusion
- Health and safety in the waste sector
Be part of the ISWA World Congress
The submission portal for abstracts is officially open! We look forward to receiving your abstract(s)!
- Abstracts should relate directly to at least one of the conference themes. They should be informative and stand on their own in terms of content and meaning. It should include a brief introduction, the methods used, the main results, a brief discussion and a conclusion. Abstracts will be judged on technical merit, scientific contribution and relevance to the chosen theme.
- A limit of two abstracts per author will be applied. Papers may be submitted for either oral or poster presentation. Oral presentations should not exceed 20 minutes.
- The authors should make every effort to produce a well-written abstract and ensure that the abstract is easy to read and understand.
- Submission must be in English and can only be made once; authors are advised to seek assistance in proofreading the abstract if English is not their first language.