The agreement also establishes new rules for managing textile waste, shifting responsibility onto producers. Under the extended producer responsibility (EPR) scheme, businesses making textiles available in the EU will be required to cover the costs of collection, sorting, and recycling within 30 months of the directive’s entry into force. Micro-enterprises will be granted an additional 12 months to comply.

These regulations will apply universally to all producers, including those operating via e-commerce, regardless of their location. The new rules encompass a wide range of products, such as clothing, accessories, footwear, blankets, linens, and curtains. Additionally, EU countries may choose to extend EPR schemes to mattress producers.

To further address environmental concerns, negotiators agreed that member states should consider the impact of ultra-fast and fast fashion when determining financial contributions to EPR schemes. This move aims to discourage unsustainable production cycles and promote more responsible manufacturing practices.

