Can you share some insights into the role of the Waste RDI Roadmap Implementation Unit and how it has influenced waste management practices in South Africa?

The Waste Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Roadmap Implementation Unit is tasked by the South African Department of Science and Innovation (DSI) to give effect to the Waste RDI Roadmap. To utilise science, technology and innovation to make more effective decisions, insert context-appropriate technologies and create opportunities for the export of know-how and technology into the African continent and beyond. Our main focus has been on the development and localisation of technologies that can provide innovative, new, high-value end-uses for waste streams. Through such technologies, we can unlock opportunities from these waste streams which provides an economic incentive to divert waste away from landfill. Because the research is publicly funded by the South African government, the outputs are made publicly available on the Waste RDI Roadmap website. It is our hope that businesses will engage with this research and with our research institutions to adopt these technologies. We have also supported research in social science, through our Waste and Society Research Chair, to better understand waste behaviour in South Africa.

Circular Innovation South Africa is one of the initiatives you manage. Could you elaborate on the key objectives of this initiative and the impact it has had so far?

Waste is a logical entry point into the bigger circular economy discussion. As such, the Waste RDI Roadmap has been absorbed into South Africa’s Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) for a Circular Economy Strategy (STI4CE), which is managed by Circular Innovation South Africa (CISA). Through science, technology and innovation we aim to support South Africa’s transition to a more circular economy. The circular economy allows us to ask the question, are we as a country using our resources in the best interest of our people, and in the best interest of our development objectives? Does the circular economy provide a different kind of growth path for South Africa and Africa – a more sustainable, sufficient and efficient growth path? CISA was launched in 2023, so it’s still very young. But so far, we have launched a circular economy demonstration fund aimed at bringing our universities and science councils closer to the private sector to help them to de-risk, scale and demonstrate innovative circular interventions. We have also launched the South African Circular Minerals and Metals Initiative, and will in the coming months be launching the Circular Agriculture and Circular Manufacturing Initiatives. These three initiatives will help to drive STI that will unlock and scale circular interventions in these traditionally resource-intensive sectors of the economy.

You’ve provided strategic input to global organisations such as the UN and World Bank on waste management. How do the challenges and opportunities in developing countries differ from those in developed nations?

Developed countries, in general, are looking at how they shift greater quantities of waste material into recycling. We see innovative technologies emerge in response to this. The use of artificial intelligence, and plant automation, amongst others. There are a couple of challenges that make it difficult for developing countries to improve the state of waste management, especially municipal waste management. This includes the state of local governments, who are usually responsible for the collection and safe management of waste. The second big challenge and this relates to the first, is getting the economics around waste right in developing countries. Because developing countries typically operate dumpsites, it makes disposal of waste to land very cheaply. All other technology solutions are considerably more expensive relative to the dumping of waste, even something as simple as composting organic waste. This makes it difficult to justify the implementation of alternative waste treatment technologies. In addition, many municipalities are not in a position to purchase these technologies or to lend money to purchase these technologies. Waste infrastructure isn’t an attractive investment for lenders, who focus more on energy, water and urban infrastructure development. Governments then look to donors for funding, but what we typically see in this case, is that donors will put money into the development of a facility (capital expenditure) and then walk away. But the local partner doesn’t have the operational budget, with the result, you go back to those landfill sites a year or two later, and they’re being operated like dumpsites. We have to unlock sustainable financing options for waste infrastructure in developing countries.

Related article: Waste doesn't know borders!