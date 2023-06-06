Anaergia has announced that it will provide technologies that will enable Monterey One Water, the wastewater utility of northern Monterey County, California, to produce renewable energy from both food waste and wastewater.



The project will significantly expand the anaerobic digestion capacity at Monterey One Water's Regional Treatment Plant (RTP) in Marina, California, and provide organic waste receiving and pre-processing equipment. This will allow the utility to receive and co-digest food waste in existing digesters currently used to process wastewater biosolids. The anaerobic digestion of the waste will produce renewable biogas, which will be used to generate electricity and heat at the Monterey One facility.

