Food waste targets need to be mandatory

“For the reduction of food waste, it is important to set ambitious reduction targets and impose a legal and equitable obligation to comply”, says Fernando Leite, CEO of LIPOR, the Municipalities Association for Sustainable Waste Management of Greater Porto, Portugal. “In the European Union, there has been a lot of talk about this, but until now there still remains to be instituted an important step: to be mandatory!”

He welcomes the Commission's farm-to-fork approach: “The goals of food waste reduction require an integrated approach to the entire food cycle and its players. It is essential to keep in mind that all actors should be involved: agriculture, distribution, commerce, education, waste management, and especially families! It is also crucial to promote local networks for food surplus, giving the opportunity to the food of one’s become other’s food, increasing its lifespan.”

To this effect, LIPOR has launched a campaign under the slogan “Protect the environment and your wallet”, showing the environmental, economic and social impact of waste. LIPOR works directly with restaurants and canteens, through its Dose Certa scheme, to know where waste is being generated, and find a solution with them. “We measure the production of food waste (kg) from the preparation of meals to the surplus resulting from the customer's plate and suggest customized measures for promoting sustainable food consumption and reduce food waste,” Leite explains. To reduce food waste in restaurants, a new biodegradable foodie bag was developed by LIPOR allowing citizens to take their leftovers home. “The distribution of this reusable, free-of-charge package for leftover food among restaurants is an option for reducing food waste,” he says. “It is important to know that we are part of the problem, but that we are also the solution.”