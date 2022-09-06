What is still necessary for a broad market entry and by when do you expect this to be possible?

So far, several factors have stood in the way of a broad market entry. With RES shares in the electricity mix <50%, surplus electricity is only available irregularly and to a limited extent. Due to the legal regulations (feed-in priority and fixed electricity tariffs), electricity from plants still operating under the Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG) is generally too expensive or not available for the operation of P2G plants. Against the background that natural gas was available in large quantities and very cheaply until the beginning of this year, the development and construction of capacities for biomethane production have not been a particularly high priority for both industry and politics. However, due to the accelerated expansion of renewable energy plants and the current gas crisis, the situation has changed considerably and we are already seeing a significant increase in demand from industry and the energy sector for P2G solutions. This means that the framework conditions for a broader market entry are now in place.

Are there other biogas upgrading/biomethane production methods that will be researched at the PFI in the future?

We see our expertise in the areas of biogas and biological methanation and will continue to focus on these technologies.



To your knowledge, are there other projects worldwide that are looking at new methods for biomethane production?

Regarding Power2Gas processes with biological methanisation, Germany is clearly a pioneer, especially in terms of developing and optimising the technology. However, there is also increased demand for such plants from abroad.





About Stefan Dröge: Stefan Dröge is a microbiologist and holds a PhD from Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz. He has been at the PFI since 2007, initially as a research assistant in the Bioenergy and Fermentation department. He has been head of the Biotechnology Department since 2013.

Focus of activities: Biogas and Power2Gas, development of fermentation processes and bioprocess engineering, fermentative extraction of biobased chemical feedstocks based on residues.