A lot has been talked about the amount of waste coming from hospitals and other medical institutions. Especially at the height of the pandemic when personal protection equipment (PPE) such as gloves, face masks, and protective suits made up a huge amount of waste worldwide.



But, what few people are aware of: the healthcare system is responsible for 4 to 5 per cent of the global greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, surpassing the sum of aviation and shipping. This influence is even higher in highly technological societies: In Germany, emissions from the health sector add up to 0.71 tonnes of CO2 equivalents (CO2e) - i.e. the combined warming effects of the various GHG - per capita and year, which currently corresponds to about 8 per cent of total GHG emissions. The areas of anaesthesia and intensive care cause about half of these, in particular also through inhalation anaesthetics.

A comparison of different healthcare systems shows an immense savings potential in the surgical field: a cataract surgery leads to six kilograms of CO2e emissions in India and 180 kilograms in the UK - with comparable complication rates and outcomes. A study from 2017 showed that the avoidance or sparing use of inhaled narcotics and sensible control of ventilation technology in the operating theatre can be powerful factors. But what, if it is possible to capture the gas and recycle it?