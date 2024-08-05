How many CCS facilities are there worldwide?

As of March 2024, there were 564 commercial CCS facilities globally in various stages of operation, construction, and development. Of those, 43 are operational, 33 are under construction, 158 are in advanced development, and 330 are in early development. The figures from Leila below are the latest numbers (669 facilities), but we don’t yet have those partitioned by stage of development. (see Table 1)

Which countries are at the forefront of CCS?

The US, UK, Canada, China, and Norway continue to lead the commercial CCS facility count. (see Table 2)

