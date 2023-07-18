In April, Geminor received Chain of Custody certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC). This enables the company to trade sustainable wood fractions in the European biomass market.



In addition, Geminor now has the Swedish "Hållbarhetsbeskjed" certification, an equivalent EU-based certification that guarantees the supply of sustainable wood in Sweden. Both certifications prevent the trade in materials from rainforests and are necessary to meet the demands of today's market.



The EU's RED II (Renewable Energy Directive) certification requirement, which industry players must comply with, regulates the way trade is conducted and aims to ensure efficient and sustainable recycling in the market.

"At present there are differing opinions on the combustion of wood in the EU. Our intention is to make a difference by utilizing wood that would normally go to waste. This also creates good synergies with our other activities within energy recovery," says Roland.

Although the main customers for biofuels are the same as for RDF, the handling and logistics require a different approach, says Peter Roland.

"This biomaterial does not have the same requirements for traceability and logistics as domestic waste does. Still, the wood must be handled correctly to guarantee the quality of the end product. Therefore, it will be important for us to secure more specialized expertise within the organization as we move forward," concludes Peter Roland, Biomass Fraction Manager at Geminor.