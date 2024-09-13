One of the biggest hurdles in scaling textile recycling is the lack of clarity around where textile waste actually comes from. Currently, tracking textile waste is a very manual and scattered process. The data collected isn’t well-organized, making it hard to exchange or consolidate. But with increasing pressure from brands and new regulations, it’s clear that being able to trace the origins of recycled materials is more important than ever.

Fashion for Good and Textile Exchange are working together through the Tracing Textile Waste Project to tackle these issues, particularly when it comes to pre-consumer materials. By improving how waste data is classified and making systems work better together, the project hopes to strengthen data integrity. A key partner in this is Reverse Resources, a platform that connects textile waste with recyclers and helps digitize the process. This collaboration is expected to make waste tracking more efficient, improve supply chain transparency, and benefit everyone involved.

“We know there are various unlocks which are crucial on the path to scaling textile-to-textile recycled materials, and traceability is one of them. The quality and consistency of data is a challenge across the industry and particularly within traceability. Through this project, we can enhance and standardize the quality of data collected and hopefully accelerate the evolution of existing standards and certifications,” said Katrin Ley, Managing Director at Fashion for Good.

