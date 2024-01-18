The plant has been tested for some time before it opened in November 15, and the results show record sorting efficiency. Up to 95 percent of the packaging that arrives at the plant can be sorted out for recycling in the next step. “This means a doubling of plastic recycling compared to our previous plant, which was already one of the most efficient in Europe. The results from the test period show that plastic can now become part of the circular economy,” states Mattias Philipsson, CEO of Svensk Plaståtervinning.

Philipsson continues: “With Site Zero, we have set a new path for plastic recycling and the rest of Europe. The world needs to follow, to reduce emissions from incineration and the need for primary raw materials. It is no longer justifiable to incinerate as much plastic as we do or melt it down into low-quality products that cannot be recycled again,” says Mattias Philipsson.

Site Zero is able to process 200,000 tons of plastic packaging, making it the largest sorting facility in the world. This is roughly equivalent to the total amount of plastic packaging placed on the market in Sweden. Approximately half of this plastic packaging is collected by the Swedes, and until more plastic finds its way into the recycling system, Svensk Plaståtervinning has offered its capacity to other countries. From 2024 onwards, Site Zero will receive the majority of the household plastics in Finland.