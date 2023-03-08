Carpet waste is a problem. It contains toxic chemicals and is manufactured of multiple layers. It poses environmental and public health concerns and causes greenhouse gas emissions. And the majority still end up in landfills or incineration. That needs to change.



Some legislators already took steps to improve carpet recycling rates. The US state of California implemented a carpet producer responsibility bill. And as of 2026, the state of New York requires carpet manufacturers to establish a program for collecting and recycling discarded and unused carpeting. In the UK so far, there is no EPR scheme for carpets. But the non-profit association Carpet Recycling UK (CRUK) whose members include some major carpet producers as well as reuse and recycling specialists, aims to help the sector to develop sustainably.

Adnan Zeb-Khan, CRUK Scheme Manager, talks with Waste Management World about the current state of carpet recycling, the challenges it poses for recyclers, and the sector's future.