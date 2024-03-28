With the European Green Deal the European Union and its Member States are striving to become the first climate-neutral continent in the near future. To reach this aim, ‘The European Commission has adopted a set of proposals to make the EU's climate, energy, transport and taxation policies fit for reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.’ (European Commission 2021) The reduction of these emissions should be done intelligently and not just in the form of radical restrictions on consumption. The EU wants to be climate-neutral by 2050, which means reducing CO2 emissions dramatically. (European Commission 2019)

There can be no ‘business as usual’ and merely cosmetic measures will not help to stop climate change and thus not prevent damage that is devastating to humanity. Policies alone are not sufficient to reach the goals. Significant efforts by all social groups, authorities and all economic sectors are necessary to achieve the reduction goal. Specifically, the Commission and the Member States intend to implement a circular economy that fulfils the task of reducing emissions as a new form of economy. (Directorate-General for Environment 2023a)

Producers, consumers and the waste management sector must play their part (climate change mitigation) in order for this to be successful and progress is not yet fast enough, according to the European Commission. (Directorate-General for Environment 2023b)

If we look at the detail, however, the situation is not that easy. We still lack knowledge of exactly how to manage products in circles so that products or parts of products follow the life cycle paths that cause the lowest emissions. Research on how to establish a circular economy for white goods determined that this would result in a large number of circles going back to different points in a life cycle for each product. (Ludwig et al. 2023) In the current discussion on how to realise a circular economy, ‘ecological design’ and ‘recycling’ are well-known keywords, while other important methods for creating a circular economy are hardly considered.

This means that totally new industries must be developed to close the circles. If that is so, the question is how this would change the current market players like the waste management sector. There was a slight misunderstanding caused by the EU’s Circular Economy Action Plan (CEAP) amending the EU Waste Directive in 2015 (European Parliament 2008), where the waste management sector would be the main player in a circular economy and therefore the recycling of materials was seen as a synonym for a circular economy. (Directorate-General for Environment 2023b) Even though the ‘waste hierarchy’ mentioned ‘prevention’ and ‘preparing for re-use’ as processes for handling products before they lose the functionality of their intended use, the directive, its amendments and the communication of the European Commission and the European Parliament always refer directly to the waste management sector and material recycling targets. This is a mistake that is also made in relation to communication about the circular economy. (European Parliament 2023)

