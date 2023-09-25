Can you explain the concept of data-driven waste management technology and how it differs from traditional waste management approaches?

Harnessing the power of data has paved the way for a more efficient, transparent, and sustainable approach to waste management. Such data empowers waste management companies and municipal governments to comprehensively understand waste generation trends. By analyzing this data, they can refine collection routes and improve upon waste diversion strategies, marking a significant departure from conventional methods.

Waste management has historically relied upon guesswork and manual processes and estimations. This approach often led to inefficiencies. This is where Rubicon and its suite of software-based waste, recycling, and fleet operations products for businesses and governments come in.

