The winner of the Automotive, Electrical or Electronic Product is the Electrolux 700 GreenZone MaxiSpace fridge-freezer, which uses Coolrec's High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) recycled polymer. The judges recognised this as an outstanding example of today's evolving use of high quality recycled plastic.



In the Building & Construction Products category, the winner is Polypipe Civils & Green Urbanisation's Ridgidrain, which has successfully combined community action with circularity. A 'wash & squash' campaign in the local community where Polypipe manufactures Ridgidrain has helped the company source high quality post-consumer waste from HDPE milk and bleach bottles.



In the Household & Leisure category, which covers all types of household and leisure products, this year's winner is Husqvarna Group's Gardena Eco Line, a range of high-quality gardening tools made from recycled materials that bring a new meaning to sustainability in the garden.



This year's winner in the Plastic Packaging category, a recycled plastic fertiliser container from PreZero Polymers, Kunststoff Recycling and Compo, demonstrates today's progress in the circular use of plastics, even in technically challenging applications. Made from high quality post-consumer recycled plastic, each part of the multi-part container can be recycled even after the labels are easily removed.



Avient Corporation won the Product Technology Innovation Award for its Avient Colour Prediction Service. The judges were particularly impressed by its potential to open the door to the use of recycled plastics in a growing range of aesthetic applications. The Color Prediction Service can digitally illustrate the colour possibilities or limitations of specific types of post-consumer recycled (PCR) material, simplifying the colour decision-making process during product development and launch.



The winner of the Recycling Machinery Innovation Award is ENGEL Austria for its two-stage process for more energy-efficient plastics recycling, a brilliant example of how technological advances are improving the efficiency and circularity of plastics manufacturing. ENGEL's new two-stage process eliminates granulation from the plastics recycling process, as regrind is processed directly in the injection moulding machine in the form of flakes.



This year's winner of the coveted Plastics Recycling Ambassador award is Manfred Hackl, CEO of the EREMA Group, described by the jury as the face of the industry's technology leader.



The winner will receive a trophy with a 3D printed base made from 100% recycled ABS plastic car dashboards and a multi-coloured top laser cut from compressed HDPE beach cleaning bottle caps.