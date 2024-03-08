It is interesting to note that, in many countries, female students outnumber their male counterparts in degree-level education, the disparity in women's participation in employment and even more in the waste ecosystem remains glaringly evident. Cultural norms, combined with factors such as lack of accessible and safe transport, rigid work hours, childcare responsibilities, lack of childcare otherwise, and inadequate maternity leave policies, contribute to the persistently low involvement of women in waste management. Particularly in the waste sector, women are confronted with a unique set of threats and obstacles, including security concerns, remote work locations, the dominance of male spheres, social stigma, and logistical support issues.

In the waste sector, women face a distinct set of challenges that significantly impact their ability to participate fully in the industry. One such obstacle is the prevalence of remote work locations, where landfills and recycling units are often situated on the outskirts or away from urban centres. This geographical dispersion poses a considerable challenge for women, particularly in terms of travel and safety. For instance, women often encounter difficulties accessing reliable transportation options to commute to these remote sites, and the lack of infrastructure together with the security situations of the neighbours in these areas exacerbate safety concerns. A global survey by ISWA’s Women of Waste (WoW) task force highlighting the experiences of women quoted “Women still face very real challenges. The range of barriers to women's full participation is broad: from a lack of well-fitting safety equipment to persistent bias in legislation, culture and gender roles, to harassment and even physical assault at dumpsites. Women of Waste wants to change that" (WoW, 2021).

Additionally, logistical challenges further compound the barriers faced by women in the waste sector. Cultural and security barriers often dissuade women from travelling alone or using modes of transportation such as bikes or public transport, especially in professional settings. Instead, they are compelled to accompany a colleague or rely on car travel, which not only adds to logistical costs but also imposes restrictions on their mobility and independence. In many cases, these challenges are not encountered to the same extent by their male counterparts, who may have greater freedom to navigate their surroundings and transportation options without similar constraints.

Related article: "We need true diversity. Not just in terms of gender."