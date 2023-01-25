Clean Energy continues to make significant investments in the production of additional RNG sources and has partnered with two of the most sustainability-committed global energy companies, TotalEnergies and bp, to sign partnerships with dairy owners around the country.



The project at Del Rio Dairy in Texas, which is part of Clean Energy’s join venture with TotalEnergies, is in final commissioning with manure introduced to the digester and its first gas injection is expected in the first quarter of this year. When operational, the manure from Del Rio’s 8,000 milking cows is anticipated to produce more than a million gallons of RNG a year.



Construction at South Fork Dairy in Hart County, TX is expected to commence soon with an anticipated 2.6 million gallons of RNG to be produced annually once completed.



Construction at the first dairy projects through the joint venture with bp in Iowa, South Dakota and Minnesota are nearing completion. RNG is expected to begin to flow in the first quarter of 2023 with five total projects online by mid-year.

Furthermore Clean Energy will expand with new and existing costumers such as Filamar Energy Services, Denver International Airport, Jacksonville Transit, and Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMTA)