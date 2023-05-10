It was in 1885 that the first waste incinerator was built in the United States on Governors Island in New York. By the mid-20th century hundreds more were in operation across the country. But when the impacts of the water discharge and air emissions from these plants were discovered in the 1960s, policymakers had to react. The Clean Air Act (CAA) came into effect in 1970 and existing incineration facilities faced new standards that rightly banned the uncontrolled burning of municipal solid waste (MSW) and placed restrictions on particulate emissions. Facilities that refused to install the necessary technology to meet the CAA's requirements were closed.

Nevertheless, the sector started to grow and by the early 1990s more than 15 per cent of MSW were treated in waste incinerators. By this time the majority of the facilities dealing with non-hazardous waste was already recovering energy from the process and had installed pollution control equipment. As data on mercury and dioxin emissions came to light, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) enacted the so-called Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) regulations in the 1990s. This meant that most existing plants had to be retrofitted with air-pollution control equipment or shut down. Unlike in Europe the waste-to-energy industry never really managed to take off. There are currently 522 WtE plants in Europe compared to 75 in the US.

In total, waste-to-energy facilities in the United States process 94,000 tonnes of waste per day and produce enough green energy to power 2.3 million homes. The industry is worth $10 billion and employs about 6,000 American workers.

But the market for waste-to-energy (WtE) might get a push as a result of increasing concerns over landfill space, the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and the global energy crisis.

Like our content? Subscribe to our newsletters!