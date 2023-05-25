Concerning shipments outside EU Member States, the Council has reached an agreement that waste management facilities in the country of destination should be audited by independent bodies every three years. The audits would demonstrate that the facilities treat waste in an environmentally sound manner, and operators would only be allowed to export waste to these facilities if this was the case.



Member states proposed the creation of a register, maintained by the Commission, containing information on facilities that have been audited, to help waste exporters prepare for shipments. But exporters would remain responsible for ensuring that their exports are environmentally sound. The Council also clarified which waste, in particular unlisted waste, can be exported and how.

To prevent waste from being smuggled as used goods, the Council agreed to empower the Commission to adopt implementing acts laying down criteria for distinguishing used goods from waste. The Commission would also be able to harmonise the classification of waste at EU level, in particular by adopting delegated acts to set criteria, such as contamination thresholds for waste, to determine how harmful it is and to avoid misunderstandings as to whether it should be subject to the notification procedure.