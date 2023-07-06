A circular economy is what we all wish for. That achieving this is not an easy task should be clear by now. It does require some radical thinking, innovation, and most likely restrictions on all of us. But let’s talk about innovation.



What to do with the waste that cannot be recycled? For many, waste-to-energy (WtE) is the best option. To give you some numbers: the 504 WtE facilities in Europe treat 101 million tonnes of residual waste annually. In the US WtE never really took off like in Europe, but the 75 WtE plants treat almost 35 million tonnes of waste per year. There is hope that new policies and incentives both on the state and federal levels might give the industry the push needed to grow.



But even though WtE drastically reduces the amount that needs to be landfilled while generating heat and electricity, there still is some part that needs to be landfilled. Which of course is where circularity ends. So, the industry is not resting on its laurels but instead looking for ways to offer truly circular solutions acknowledging that incineration is not the end of the road.

