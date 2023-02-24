Can you tell us something about the most important findings?

Over the last thirty years, the WtE industry in the U.S. has made very significant progress in reducing emissions from the combustion of municipal solid waste. Emissions of seven pollutants (including dioxins and furans) have been reduced on average by 95% of their 1990 emissions while NOx emissions have been reduced by an estimated 44%. Emissions of the seven pollutants are less than 30% of their permitted values, while NOx emissions are less than 70%. Emissions from the newest WtE facility constructed in the U.S.— the Palm Beach Renewable Energy Facility No. 2 in Palm Beach County—are among the lowest of any WtE facility in the world.

Despite these accomplishments, WtE plant managers face increasing pressure to reduce NOx and CO2 emissions from their facilities. A major reason for this pressure is that these facilities often represent one of the largest point sources of NOx and CO2 emissions in their host communities as WtE are sited closer to population centers to reduce overall waste transportation/processing costs.

This report provides a state-of-the-art review— supplemented by case studies—of NOx and CO2 control technologies that WtE facility managers can use as a reference as they consider the implementation of these technologies at their facilities. In this regard, the significant costs associated with the NOx reduction technologies – especially the SCR - should be weighed against the potential economic impact of WtE remaining a critical component of the solid waste management infrastructure and the minimal impact that additional WtE NOx reductions may have on local air quality when compared to NOx emissions from the transportation sector.



The cost-benefits of the WtE NOx reduction options should also be considered in light of other NOx reduction strategies, such as conversion to electric vehicles, that may be more cost-effective. Finally, while post-combustion carbon capture may have the most potential for application on WtE facilities it is still in the early stage of commercialization and large-scale applications need to be technically and economically demonstrated. Further, considering the significant capital and costs and uncertain economic benefits with the implementation of CCS, the technology may need subsidies to make it viable and will be especially dependent on the development of costly large-scale public infrastructure for the transport and storage of CO2 if captured CO2 cannot be fully utilized.

Interested in industry updates? Subscribe to our newsletters!

