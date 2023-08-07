Can you tell us more about the events programme: how did you choose the topics, what are the highlights?

The theme for this congress is scoped to highlight the key role of the waste and resource sector, and the transition to a circular economy could contribute towards a net-zero future aligned with Oman's 2040 vision. A net-zero future where we can achieve climate neutrality, zero loss of biodiversity, and zero uncontrolled pollution. Effectively tackling ecological collapse and climate breakdown.



Three days of comprehensive program themed: Global action towards net zero. An expo featuring technologies and tools to aid transformation.



Technical tours and social events. The sessions of the congress will include but not be limited to the following topics:

Theme 1: Protecting Human Health and the Quality of the Environment

Theme 2: Mitigating Climate Change

Theme 3: Driving Resource Efficiency and the Circular Economy

Theme 4: New Technologies Adoption and Sector Transformation Towards a Circular Economy

Theme 5: Promoting Good Governance & Inclusion

Theme 6: Occupational Health and Safety in the Waste Sector

211 abstracts were submitted. More than 50 confirmed speakers for the oral presentations. More than 30 countries and 43 companies will be participating.

There will also be poster presentations.

Why should readers join the ISWA World Congress in October?

As the planet faces unprecedented challenges from climate change, biodiversity loss, chemicals and waste pollution, etc.... it is important to continue the global conversation toward a Net-Zero Future.

Therefore, attending the first ISWA world congress in the Middle East and Africa will offer a different perspective regarding waste management initiatives in the region. With the unique climate challenges facing the Middle East today, this congress will shed light on this area of research and more.



Delegates will expand their knowledge, network with industry professionals, and gain valuable insights into the latest trends and innovations in the field. The congress brings together experts, practitioners, policymakers, and researchers from around the world, providing a platform to learn from leading minds in waste management. It offers a global perspective on waste management challenges and solutions, fosters networking and collaboration, exposes attendees to cutting-edge technologies and services, and provides a forum for discussing policy developments and advocating for sustainable waste management practices. By attending the ISWA, individuals can deepen their understanding, contribute to the advancement of the field, and enhance their professional growth in the dynamic and crucial area of waste management.

Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region are currently at the center of significant global events. Following the successful hosting of COP 27 in Egypt, the stage is now set for the highly anticipated COP 28, which is scheduled to take place from 30th November until 12th December 2023 in the United Arab Emirates.

Therefore, the ISWA World Congress 2023 will serve as a pivotal platform for delegates to convene and engage in crucial discussions aimed at addressing pressing environmental and climate-related challenges and will be a bridge to continuous dialogues at the COP 28 event.